Definium Therapeutics Aktie

Definium Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A420P3 / ISIN: CA24477V1058

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22.06.2026 17:45:47

Definium Therapeutics Stock Soars 50% On Positive Phase 3 Depression Trial Results

(RTTNews) - Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (DFTX) shares surged 49.73 percent, gaining $12.17 to $36.65 on Monday, after the company reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 Emerge study evaluating DT120 (lysergide) ODT 100 µg in adults with major depressive disorder (MDD).

The stock is currently trading at $36.65, compared with its previous close of $24.48 on the Nasdaq. During the session, shares opened at $38.74 and traded between $35.13 and $39.16. Trading volume reached 11.61 million shares, well above the average daily volume of 1.92 million shares.

The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in depression symptoms compared with placebo, with results showing rapid and durable benefits through 12 weeks.

Definium's 52-week range is $6.34 to $39.16.

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