|
06.09.2022 09:00:00
DekaBank is Live with SRD II Solutions from Broadridge
Global Proxy Voting and Shareholder Disclosure Hub for Germany-headquartered financial services provider
NEW YORK and LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that it is supporting German banking and securities services provider, DekaBank, with its market-leading solutions for the updated Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).
DekaBank has gone live with Broadridge's Global Proxy Voting and Shareholder Disclosure Hub solutions. This provides support for its institutional client base across Europe, through DekaBank's network of German savings banks and its own private bank.
"Corporate governance standards in Germany and across Europe are undergoing a fundamental transformation, driven by SRD II regulations and the growing demand for shareholder democracy as investors increasingly seek to positively influence corporate policy and ESG strategies," said Benedikt Arendt, Project Manager, DekaBank. "Broadridge, as a strong and trusted global leader in shareholder communications, was a natural partner for such a critical change. Through our close collaboration, the deployment of next generation technology, and the support of Broadridge's exceptional local-language domain experts, we are able to raise efficiency levels throughout the chain of communications while helping to empower our customers and their end-clients."
"Through its well-prepared and professionally managed programme, DekaBank is able to meet its regulatory obligations under SRD II," said Demi Derem, General Manager of International Investor Communications Solutions, Broadridge. "DekaBank's broad network of clients and investors will benefit directly from high levels of straight-through processing efficiency, our local market digital connectivity, and rich system functionality which provide unparalleled transparency and an improved window for market voting deadlines."
SRD II significantly impacts shareholder communications for all intermediaries holding or servicing European equities, globally. The regulation aims to increase the accuracy and transparency of communications between share-issuing companies and their investors – facilitating more active shareholder engagement, greater levels of transparency and increased operational efficiency.
Broadridge's enhanced Global Proxy solution supports the full shareholder communication lifecycle. It enables same-day event capture and distribution, same-day proxy vote processing and vote confirmations, advanced multi-channel investor communications and European client data storage. Its new Shareholder Disclosure Hub, an industry-wide digital solution, uses the latest API- and blockchain-based technologies to address SRD II's new shareholder disclosure requirements and provide class-leading data security.
Learn more at www.broadridge.com/SRD and in Broadridge's latest SRD II white paper.About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $9 trillion in equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.
Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
+ 1 516-472-5129
Edings.thibault@broadridge.com
Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
+1 212-918-6966
Gregg.rosenberg@broadridge.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dekabank-is-live-with-srd-ii-solutions-from-broadridge-301617283.html
SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
11.08.22
|Ausblick: Broadridge Financial Solutions verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Broadridge Financial Solutions legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Broadridge Financial Solutions legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShs
|169,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: Asiens Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
In Fernost zeigen sich die wichtigsten Indizes am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün.