Dékuple: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 14 JUNE 2024





COMBINED GENERAL MEETING ON 14 JUNE 2024

_____

Dividend of €1.04 per share, to be paid out on 21 June 2024

Modification of the description of the share buyback program



Paris, 14 June 2024 (6:30pm) - ADLPartner’s Combined General Meeting, chaired by Mr Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held today.

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2023

The general meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2023.

Dividend pay-out

The general meeting decided to pay out a dividend of €1.04 per share for fiscal year 2023, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal. Its ex-dividend date has been set for 19 June 2024 and it will be released for payment on 21 June.

Modification of the description of the share buyback program

The general meeting decided during the meeting to modify the 11th resolution (authorization of a share buyback program) proposed by the Board of Directors to raise the maximum share buyback price to 45 euros (instead of 40 euros). This modification was motivated by the Dékuple share price evolution.

Consequently, and pursuant to Article 2.1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and Article 241-2 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the description of the share buyback program, published in the French version of the company's 2023 Annual Financial Report - pages 162 and 163 - is updated by this press release with the aforementioned elements.

Other resolutions

The Company’s shareholders adopted all the other resolutions, including:

Approval of regulated agreements and the compensation policy for the Company’s corporate officers and Board members for 2024, as well as all the elements making up the compensation and benefits paid or awarded during or for the 2023 fiscal year to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

Renewal of the terms of office of RSM France as statutory auditor, with responsibility for certifying the financial statements, for a period of 6 years,

Appointment of Cabinet de Saint Front as independent third-party auditor, with responsibility for certifying sustainability information, for a period of 3 years,

Authorization for the Board of Directors to award bonus shares, based on existing Company shares, to employees and executive officers of the Company and other companies within its group,

Authorization for the Board of Directors to cancel shares acquired in connection with a share buyback program.





The quorum conditions and the detailed voting results will shortly be posted on the French version of DÉKUPLE’s website (www.dekuple.com).

About DÉKUPLE

DÉKUPLE is a European leader for cross-channel data marketing. Its expert capabilities combining consulting, creativity, data and technology enable it to support brands with the transformation of their marketing to drive their business performance. The Group designs and implements customer acquisition, loyalty and relationship management solutions for its partners and clients across all distribution channels. The Group works with more than 500 brands, from major groups to mid-market firms, in Europe and around the world.

Founded in 1972, DÉKUPLE recorded net sales of €200m in 2023. Present in Europe and China, the Group employs more than 1,000 people guided by its core values: a conquering spirit, respect and collaboration.

DÉKUPLE is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C. ISIN: FR0000062978 – DKUPL - www.dekuple.com

