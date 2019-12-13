Del Mar Dermatologist Introduces Cooltone™️, Advanced Body Contouring Technology

DEL MAR, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- About CoolTone

CoolTone uses magnetic muscle stimulation, or MMS technology, to penetrate into the muscle layers and induce involuntary muscle contractions. The body's response to these contractions is to strengthen its muscle fibers, resulting in improved muscle conditioning.

Whether targeting abdomen, buttocks or thighs, CoolTone strengthens, tones and firms the muscles in the treated area, resulting in a more defined and toned appearance.

This improvement in the muscle tone will create a visible difference in the appropriate treatment candidates.

CoolTone is recommended in a series of 4 treatments, 1-2 treatments per week with maintenance treatments to retain the results.

CoolTone device received FDA clearance in June 2019, for improvement of abdominal tone, strengthening of the abdominal muscles, and development of a firmer abdomen. CoolTone is also indicated for strengthening, toning and firming of buttocks and thighs. It is proving to be a quick, effective and easy way to minimize fat and increase muscle tone. It is the perfect partner to CoolSculpting, a non-invasive, zero downtime fat reduction device that entered the aesthetic marketplace in 2009.

How does CoolTone measure up

The major competitor to CoolTone is the EmSculpt (BLT). CoolTone and Emsculpt are FDA-approved muscle toning treatments that are performed in an office-setting and avoid incisions, anesthesia, pain, and downtime.

They can both be completed in approximately 30 minutes and are able to strengthen, firm, and tone muscles in the abdomen, arms, buttocks, and thighs.

The two modalities are well-suited to both men and women and offer an excellent nonsurgical alternative to a butt lift.

CoolTone, however has 50 percent more magnetic intensity than EmSculpt, the leading competitor (1.35 T versus 0.9 T) at the point of contact. This leads to better treatment outcomes.

About Deborah H. Atkin, MD

Certified by the American Board of Dermatology, Dr. Deborah Atkin is the founder and medical director of Dermatology & Laser of Del Mar, located in the San Diego area. She earned her undergraduate degree from University of California Santa Barbara, and her medical degree from University of California Los Angeles. Dr. Atkin completed additional training at the University of Arizona and Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation.

Dr. Atkin has practiced dermatology for over twenty years in San Diego. She specializes in laser skin treatments and is a certified Master Injector.



