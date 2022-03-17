Del Webb Announces First 55+ Community in Murfreesboro

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has broken ground on its first community, Del Webb Southern Harmony, in the scenic countryside town of Murfreesboro. Grand opening in late 2023, the community will contain 1,100 single-family homes and an abundance of resort-style amenities at build-out.

"We are proud to bring the first 55+ community of this size, with all of the vacation-style amenities for which Del Webb is famous, to the community of Murfreesboro,” said Melanie Hemingway, Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup’s Tennessee Division. "Del Webb Southern Harmony will offer consumer-inspired home designs that embody the latest in active adult living, with practical features to enhance convenience and comfort.”

Del Webb Southern Harmony will offer 12 single-story home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection. These innovative floor plans are the result of extensive research and consumer feedback focused on how today’s 55+ buyers live and what features they want in their homes. Offering 2-4 bedrooms, designs feature large kitchen islands, tall sliding glass doors to maximize natural light and flow easily between indoor and outdoor living, spacious owner’s suites with spa-like baths, and ample storage space.

Once completed, Del Webb Southern Harmony will feature an open-concept residents’ clubhouse anchored by a great room leading to a large patio and event lawn with fire feature. Adjoining the great room will be a fully equipped state-of-the-art fitness and aerobic wing with an indoor pool. There will also be a dividable multi-purpose room for club activities, meetings and social events. Amenities outside the clubhouse will include a large, zero entry pool with sun deck and cabanas, tennis, pickleball, walking trails, bocci, fire pit and an outdoor kitchen area. A full-time Lifestyle Director will be on-site to develop and facilitate the community’s calendar of events, ensuring residents have access to the active and robust lifestyle unique to Del Webb.

"Rutherford County is very excited about the new Del Webb development, and we look forward to welcoming its residents,” said Mayor Bill Ketron. "I am also proud to announce that PulteGroup is donating two acres of the land at the front of the community to the County, which will be used to build a new Fire Rescue Station. This will enhance Rutherford County’s plan to improve the response rate within a 5-mile radius and give Del Webb residents the added benefit of having these services close to home.”

More details about the community, including home designs, sizes, prices and community amenities, will be announced in the coming months. For more information about Del Webb Southern Harmony, to be located at 7079 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, interested buyers can visit the link above, call 615-729-7029 or email Tennessee@delWebb.com.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes targeted to pre-retirement and retiring boomers. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.

