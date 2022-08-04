Del Webb Announces New Active Adult Community in Michigan

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, today announced its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection in Milford Township. At buildout, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb will include over 600 homes and a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse.

Grand opening in spring 2023, this age-restricted community will offer resort-style amenities and new ranch home designs from Del Webb's GenYou™ collection in Milford Township.

"Located along Milford Road, just north of I-96, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb offers an unmatched location in Milford Township,” said Kevin Christofferson, president of PulteGroup’s Michigan division. "We are already seeing a lot of interest among local 55+ buyers who want to experience a world-class active adult lifestyle, without having to move away from their family and grandchildren. In addition to its fantastic location, this community will offer well-designed floor plans and resort-style amenities, making it the perfect place to call home.”

Kensington Ridge will offer Del Webb’s signature GenYou™ ranch home designs with select basement options. These innovative floor plans are the result of extensive research and consumer feedback focused on how today’s 55+ buyers live and what features they want in their homes. With practical features to enhance convenience and comfort, designs include large kitchen islands, tall sliding glass doors to maximize natural light and flow easily between indoor and outdoor living, spacious owner’s suites with spa-like baths, and ample storage space.

The community will also feature a 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse on a 43-acre lake with world-class amenities, including a beach area, dock for fishing, kayaking and paddleboarding, an indoor pool, a fitness center, pickleball courts, walking paths, a community garden, event lawn, and gazebos and benches to enjoy the surrounding views.

Kensington Ridge by Del Webb is located at Centennial Dr and S Milford Rd, Milford, Michigan 48381. Interested buyers are encouraged to join the VIP interest list to be the first to hear about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, pricing, special events, promotions, the future grand opening and more. Please visit www.delwebb.com/kensingtonridge, or call (248) 920-9130.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit www.delwebb.com.

