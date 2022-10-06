Del Webb Opens Third Houston-Area Community: Del Webb Fulshear

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will grand open its newest community Del Webb Fulshear on Saturday, October 8th. Located in the growing suburb of Fulshear, just west of Houston with easy access to the city via I-10, Del Webb Fulshear is a resort-style community offering a fresh approach to authentic Texas living.

"We are proud to open our third Del Webb community in the Houston area,” said Lindy Oliva, president of PulteGroup’s Houston division. "With Fulshear’s unique blend of rural charm and modern conveniences, excitement has been high for this community. Residents will truly appreciate the many upgraded features within their homes and the resort-style amenities and activities that this community has to offer.”

Comprised of 725 single family ranch-style homes across more than 230 acres, Del Webb Fulshear features three unique home series from Del Webb’s consumer-inspired GenYou™ collection: The Scenic, Distinctive and Echelon. While floor plans in each of the three Series have different attributes, they all come standard with upgraded features and the ability to personalize the home with popular finishes and options. Prices start in the upper $200s.

The Scenic Series

The Alpine, Contour and Compass home designs of the Scenic Series provide ample space for family get-togethers or entertaining friends with its open floor plans, flex spaces and private secondary rooms for overnight guests. Homes range in size from 1,223 to 1,403 sq. ft. with 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 baths and 2 car garages.

The Distinctive Series

The four home designs of the Distinctive Series include the Prosperity, Palmary, Mainstay and Prestige and offer the perfect balance of space and privacy with a secluded Owner's Retreat and an extra bedroom for visiting family. Homes range in size from 1,600 to 1,989 sq. ft with 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms and 2 car garages.

The Echelon Series

With open floor plans perfect for entertaining, the Echelon Series features four home designs ranging in size from 2,179 to 2,712 sq. ft with 2-4 bedrooms, 2.5-4.5 bathrooms and 2-3 car garages. The Stardom, Stellar, Reverence and Renown home designs provide extra space for guests, a Flex Room, a gourmet kitchen and oversized Owner's Suite.

All Del Webb communities are designed for the perfect active adult lifestyle, and Del Webb Fulshear is no different. Once completed, residents and their guests will enjoy the year-round activities inside the recreation center, including an indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center, catering kitchen, craft room and a ballroom. Outside, the community will feature six pickleball courts and an 18-hole putting course, and all amenities and events will be overseen by a full-time Lifestyle Director.

Del Webb Fulshear is located at 7733 Lifestyle Blvd., Fulshear, TX 77441. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community and tour each of the six fully furnished model homes. For more information, visit www.delwebb.com/fulshear or call (281) 626-8839.

