Delaware Builder Insight Homes Dominates Statewide Awards

BRIDGEVILLE, Del., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Home Building Association of Delaware (aka BRAD), hosted its 28th annual Regal Awards Ceremony on Friday, May 15, 2020.Insight Homes is proud to have been awarded a total of 18 awards, more than any other builder in the state.

Rob Elliott, president of Insight Homes says, "Many builders put their focus on things besides the actual house. These awards are truly gratifying as they exemplify who we are as a company, which is all about the homes' engineering, construction, and performance."

Delaware Community of the Year And Sussex County Community of the Year

The Hawthorne Community

Best Community Green Home

Insight Homes won all four levels in this Category!

The Whatley

The Morgan

The Brenner

The Kramer

Best Affordable Community Home

The Vandelay

Best Single Family Community Home

The Drake and The Frank both won in this category

Best Informational Brochure

Insight Homes Blue Book

Other notable winning categories are:

Best Exterior Merchandising Community Home

Best Exterior Merchandising Community

Best Interior Design

Best Clubhouse Design

Best Bathroom Design

Best Kitchen Design

Best Master Suite Design

Best Billboard Design

HBADE/BRAD Regal awards have been awarding Delaware Builders for their excellence in Building for the past 27 years. Each submission is reviewed by an independent panel of three judges and assigned scores based on specific criteria. Each home is judged on several technical elements as well as sales success, design thoughtfulness, and overall value of the home depending on the category.

INSIGHT HOMES is a trusted Delaware home builder with over 20 communities located throughout Southern Delaware and Maryland. These communities range north from the town of Milford to as far South as the Beach towns of Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Ocean View, Bethany Beach, and portions of Maryland.

If you can't find the perfect location in our list of new communities in Sussex County, we have a "build on your lot" program that will help you find the ideal homesite or walk you through the process to build your dream home on a lot you already own. Insight Homes urges consumers to keep checking their website http://www.itsjustabetterhouse.com to stay up to date with new projects.



For more information, interviews, or images

contact dbrunner@insightde.com

SOURCE Insight Homes