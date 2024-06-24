|
24.06.2024 06:00:18
Delayed commissioning and threat of conventional penalties impact first half of 2024; order intake according to plan.
Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
S c h l i e r e n, 24 June 2024: Delayed commissioning of systems for the production of reinforcing wire mesh is leading to significantly higher costs and to the threat of conventional penalties for the Schlatter Group. Schlatter is therefore recognising provisions in the low single-digit million range. The operating result for the first half of 2024 will therefore be significantly below the previous year's figure; however, Schlatter expects a positive operating result (EBIT). Order intake in the first half of the year developed according to plan, and the Schlatter Group is well utilised for the second half of the year. Schlatter is endeavouring to build on the positive earnings performance of the previous financial year in the second half of the year.
Further information
Schlatter Industries AG
Werner Schmidli
Chief Executive Officer
Mobile +41 79 343 62 62
werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com
Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
