|
27.03.2023 14:38:03
Delcath Announces FDA's Acceptance Of NDA Resubmission Of Hepzato Kit
(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) announced the FDA has accepted its new drug application resubmission for HEPZATO Kit seeking approval for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma. The FDA consider the submission a complete class 2 response. The PDUFA date for the resubmission is August 14, 2023. The HEPZATO Kit is a drug-device combination product comprised of the drug melphalan and device HDS constituent parts.
Delcath Systems also announced it has signed securities purchase agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors that will provide up to $85 million in gross proceeds to Delcath through a private placement that includes initial upfront funding of $25 million. The financing is expected to enable the company to have sufficient cash past its anticipated PDUFA date of August 14, 2023, and fund the commercialization of HEPZATO, if approved.
Separately, the company recorded a fourth quarter net loss of $8.5 million, $0.86 per share compared to a net loss of $5.3 million, $0.69 per share, for the same period in 2021. Product revenue was approximately $0.6 million, compared to $0.2 million for the prior year period, from sales of CHEMOSAT in Europe. Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Shares of Delcath Systems are up 6% in pre-market trade on Monday.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delcath Systems Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Delcath Systems Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um Bankensektor lassen nach: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX beendet Handel fester -- DAX weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte kräftige Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag in verschiedene Richtungen.