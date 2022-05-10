+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
10.05.2022 14:11:03

Delcath Systems Inc. Q1 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) released Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$8.20 million, or -$1.00 per share. This compares with -$6.75 million, or -$1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.2% to $0.21 million from $0.26 million last year.

Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$8.20 Mln. vs. -$6.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.00 vs. -$1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.88 -Revenue (Q1): $0.21 Mln vs. $0.26 Mln last year.

