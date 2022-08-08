Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.08.2022 13:50:17

Delcath Systems Inc. Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$9.66 million, or -$1.18 per share. This compares with -$6.43 million, or -$0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 100% to $0.80 million from $0.40 million last year.

Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$9.66 Mln. vs. -$6.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.18 vs. -$0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $0.80 Mln vs. $0.40 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Delcath Systems Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.