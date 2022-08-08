Delcath Systems Inc. Q2 Loss increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$9.66 million, or -$1.18 per share. This compares with -$6.43 million, or -$0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 100% to $0.80 million from $0.40 million last year.

Delcath Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$9.66 Mln. vs. -$6.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.18 vs. -$0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.95 -Revenue (Q2): $0.80 Mln vs. $0.40 Mln last year.