Delcath Systems Q3 Earnings Soar, Lifts FY26 Revenue Outlook; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers, on Monday, reported third quarter earnings that surged from last year on significant growth in revenue. The company said it expects positive adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2026 and lifted revenue outlook for the period.

The third quarter net income totaled $6.952 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $0.830 million, or $0.02 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $11.5 million, compared to $5.3 million in the previous year.

Gross margins improved to 89%, from 87% in the third quarter of 2025.

Total revenue for the quarter was $35.102 million, up from $20.563 million last year.

Looking ahead for the fiscal 2026, Delcath expects a positive adjusted EBITDA, with the gross margin to range between 87% and 89%.

Total revenue for the year is now expected to be at $115 - $117 million range, up from the previous guidance range of $104 - $108 million.

Delcath shares were, on the early hours of Monday, trading on the Nasdaq at $19.01, up 27.33 percent. .

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