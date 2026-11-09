Delcath Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A2AP0C / ISIN: US24661P5008
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09.11.2026 17:32:04
Delcath Systems Stock Surges 27% As Q3 Profit Jumps
(RTTNews) - Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) is up 26.59 percent, gaining $3.97 to $18.90 on Monday. The stock advanced after the company reported a sharp increase in third-quarter earnings. Net income climbed to $6.95 million, or $0.17 per share, compared with $830,000, or $0.02 per share, in the same period last year. Revenue surged 70.7 percent to $35.10 million from $20.56 million.
The stock is currently trading at $18.90, compared with the previous close of $14.93 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $18.61 and recorded a day's range of $17.52 to $19.35. Trading volume stands at approximately 988,142 shares, above the average volume of 413,304 shares.
Delcath Systems has a 52-week trading range of $8.12 to $19.35. The latest trading price is approaching the upper end of that range, following the company's strong quarterly growth in both earnings and revenue.
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