Delek US Swings To Profit In Q3; Guides FY25

(RTTNews) - Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK), an oil refining, logistics and biofuels company, on Friday reported net income attributable came in at profit compared with loss in the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company came in at $178 million compared with loss of $76.8 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $2.93 versus loss per share of $1.20 last year.

Adjusted net income came in at $434.2 million compared with loss of $93 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $7.13, versus loss per share were $1.45 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $760 million from $62.4 million in the previous year.

Income from continuing operations came in at $195.1 million compared with loss of $134.8 million in the prior year.

Net revenue declined to $2.89 billion from $3.04 billion in the previous year.

Further, the company expected its adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be near the higher end of its original guidance range of $480 million to $520 million.

The company has also updated its outlook, now projecting full-year adjusted EBITDA between $500 million and $520 million.

In the pre-market trading, 0.87% higher at $39.55 on the New York Stock Exchange.