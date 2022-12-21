|
21.12.2022 15:00:00
DeleteMe Predicts Top Data Privacy Trends of 2023
BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeleteMe, the #1 privacy information removal service since 2010, today has announced its predictions for the top online data privacy trends of 2023.
Recent developments are changing the outlook for thefuture of online privacy laws and protections. The most recent federal election had an enormous effect on proposed federal privacy regulations. And five states have passed new privacy laws that are set to become enforceable next year.
DeleteMe foresees a variety of factors that will drive trends in personal information security over the coming year. Five notable issues are:
Clearly, 2023 will be a year of transition for cybersecurity and data privacy professionals. As Rob Shavell, CEO and co-founder of DeleteMe states, "The last two years have seen unprecedented expansion in both new privacy regulation as well as new and damaging ways personal data is exploited. 2023 is going to involve adaptation to a new status quo by both businesses and consumers."
The full list of predictions and analysis can be found on DeleteMe's Blog.
