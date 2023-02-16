16.02.2023 16:00:00

Delfi Hires Lee-Ann Smith-Freeman as Vice President of Legal

BALTIMORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delfi Diagnostics, Inc., a pioneering developer of a new class of high-performance, accessible liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection and monitoring, hired Lee-Ann Smith-Freeman, PhD., as its first Vice President of Legal.

Delfi Hires Lee-Ann Smith-Freeman as VP of Legal

Lee-Ann most recently served as Associate General Counsel at Twist Bioscience, handling intellectual property, commercial, marketing and procurement legal matters. Prior to that, she specialized in patent preparation, prosecution, and strategy in the biotech, biopharma, medical device, computer and chemical fields as a patent attorney at Sheppard, Mullin, Richeter & Hampton LLP and at Zilka-Kotab, PC. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Southern California and her J.D. from the Santa Clara University School of Law.

"Lee-Ann's experience with intellectual property law and her deep scientific background – most attorneys don't also have a PhD in Chemistry – make her the ideal person to lead Delfi's legal operations," said Delfi's Co-Founder and CEO Victor Velculescu, MD, PhD.

"I am excited to join Delfi's leadership team and help bring this unique technology platform to patients around the world," Smith-Freeman said.

About Delfi Diagnostics
Delfi is developing a new class of liquid biopsy tests for early detection based on altered genome-wide fragmentation profiles, also known as "fragmentomes," representing aberrant packaging of DNA in cancer cells. By applying advanced machine learning algorithms, these fragment patterns are detectable at a very low sequencing cost. Delfi ("DNA Evaluation of Fragments for early Interception") is using this technology to develop highly sensitive and specific cancer detection assays intended for wide and cost-effective distribution and adoption.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delfi-hires-lee-ann-smith-freeman-as-vice-president-of-legal-301748975.html

SOURCE Delfi Diagnostics

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen