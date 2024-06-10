Delfi Meedia, a subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp to acquire business operations of Eesti Koolitus- ja Konverentsikeskus

On June 10, 2024, Delfi Meedia AS, 100% subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, entered into the contract for the acquisition of business operations of OÜ Eesti Koolitus- ja Konverentsikeskus (EKKK). The transaction is scheduled to be completed on July 1, 2024.

The acquisition aims to facilitate Delfi Meedia's expansion into Estonia’s training and conference business market. Ekspress Grupp identifies significant growth potential and opportunities for synergy with the Group’s existing operations.

Eesti Koolitus- ja Konverentsikeskus OÜ, established in 2010, stands as the leading organizer of training sessions, seminars and conferences in Estonia. Annually the company organises over 700 unique training programs and seminars both domestically and internationally, alongside a dozen high-profile vision and professional conferences. Many of these events have gained significant popularity and influence within their respective fields. Additionally, EKKK's portfolio features a Christmas party gala event for Estonian companies held in both Tallinn and Tartu.

The parties have agreed neither to disclose the price nor any other terms of the transaction.

The transaction is not considered as a significant transaction according to the rules and regulations of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange "Requirements for Issuers”. AS Ekspress Grupp confirms that the members of the Group’s Management and Supervisory Boards are not personally interested in the transaction.

Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people.