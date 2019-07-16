Delfino and China Unicom Beijing Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement in Beijing

BEIJING, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12, 2019, Delfino and China Unicom Beijing Branch held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony in Beijing. The chairman of Delfino signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the head of the Internet of China Unicom Beijing Branch, and jointly announced that both parties, in the intelligent Internet of Things, marketing and other areas of a comprehensive strategic cooperation, and jointly explore "the strongest IP + the strongest Internet of Things." They will work together to accelerate the large-scale popularization of the intelligent Internet of Things, leading the new experience of the Internet of Everything and new retail users.

On the same day, Delfino also signed a strategic cooperation contract with Xinchuanghua, Hengbao, Beiwei IOT and Starlight Media Group.

Based on China Unicom's strong technical support, Delfino will realize the remote control and control of intelligent egg-catching machine equipment, and introduce well-known IPs such as Xinchuanghua, Bandai and Buka comics into China, and simultaneously spread the cultural IP. At the same time, China Unicom Beijing Branch will also prepare for cross-border deployment by embedding eSIM technology in the Dexon Intelligent Twisting Machine for future equipment inJapan. In addition, the two sides will jointly study the construction of the "Internet of Everything" ecosystem, and explore new marketing growth points through technology and new retailer models to provide a broader perspective for the upgrade of the user experience of the Internet of Everything and new retail.

The chairman of Delfino said that with the strong support of strategic partners, Delfino will adhere to the genuine IP, inherit the classics, and link the future to become the leader of the Chinese gashapon machine industry.

