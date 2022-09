Delightful Offer: This German Company Sends At-Home Magic Truffles Therapy To US Patients

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Numerous life sciences companies are now delivering medicines and treatment through at-home kits for patients with mental health conditions. DrAnsay.com, a German-based firm focused on developing “healthcare firsts,” is joining the trend by providing patients in the United States an opportunity to try the psilocybin telehealth treatment.Both magic truffles and magic mushrooms contain the same psychedelic compound, psilocybin, which makes them suitable for microdosing and psychotherapy. Nonetheless, and likely due to the truffles’ development stage and consequent lower psilocybin concentration, they are said to produce a less intense, shorter journey compared ...Full story available on Benzinga.com