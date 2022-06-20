|
Delisting and Cancellation to Trading of Hibernia REIT Shares
Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN)
Recommended Cash Offer for
Hibernia REIT plc
by
Benedict Real Estate Bidco Limited
(a subsidiary of one of Brookfield's real estate private funds)
to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014
DELISTING AND CANCELLATION TO TRADING OF HIBERNIA REIT SHARES
The listing of Hibernia REIT Shares on the Official List of the FCA and trading in Hibernia REIT Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and on Euronext Dublin has been cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. (Dublin time) today, 20 June 2022.
|
