DeliverEnd partners with Perfit to enable a full contactless commerce and delivery solution for retail and malls across the United States

INDIANAPOLIS, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeliverEnd, the company that provides robust last-mile logistics services, and Perfit, the company making contactless retail shopping easy have partnered to bring an end-to-end solution for retailers and malls to offer contactless shopping and same-day local delivery services.

Perfit's solution enables a full suite of retail options including multi-store bundling, consolidation of items, and safe payments. Customers can find items online, reserve the items from multiple stores, and then have them delivered safely right to their door the very same day using DeliverEnd's robust and scalable Last-Mile Delivery solutions and driver networks. Perfit also enables powerful store inventory management through flexible and powerful API's.

"We are excited to partner with Perfit to bring convenience, safety, and accountability to the at-home shopping and same-day delivery business," DeliverEnd CEO and Founder Nick Turner said. "Perfit is leading the way in scaling and perfecting the eCommerce capabilities of traditional brick and mortar stores. DeliverEnd's advanced local delivery and logistics capabilities will enhance this process to seamlessly connect to Perfit's solution to make sure customers receive their orders from local stores quickly and safely."

About DeliverEnd: A Black-owned business headquartered in Indianapolis, DeliverEnd was nominated in 2021 for two MIRA awards that celebrate the leading minds in Indiana Tech. The two nominations are for "Service Partner of the Year" and "Community Impact Award".

About Perfit: Perfit is the most robust, scalable digital transformation solution for allowing shoppers to more deeply engage with physical retail via its Connect application and for retailers to better understand and attract customers via an expansive set of retail data. Visit perfit.io for more information.

DeliverEnd.com

Perfit.io

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deliverend-partners-with-perfit-to-enable-a-full-contactless-commerce-and-delivery-solution-for-retail-and-malls-across-the-united-states-301328945.html

SOURCE DeliverEnd