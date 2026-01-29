Green Aktie
Delivering 100 MW of On Site Green Hydrogen at Galp’s Sines Refinery - Case Study
Industrial hydrogen demand is not theoretical. In downstream refining, it is essential to daily operations, product quality, and regulatory compliance. As refiners work to reduce emissions without compromising reliability or throughput, on site green hydrogen has become a critical lever. At Galp’s Sines Refinery in Portugal, Plug Power is supporting one of Europe’s most significant industrial decarbonization efforts, delivering a 100 megawatt green hydrogen system designed to operate inside a live refinery environment.Case StudyDelivering 100 MW of Green Hydrogen at Industrial ScaleGalp Sines Refinery, PortugalProject SnapshotCustomer: GalpTechnology Provider: Plug PowerLocation: Sines RefineryIndustry: Downstream refining and low-carbon fuels (energy and industrial)Capacity: 100 MW PEM electrolysisConfiguration: 10 Plug Power GenEco electrolyzer modules, 10 MW eachExpected Start of Operations: Second half of 2026Annual Hydrogen Output: Up to 15,000 tonsEmissions Impact: Approximately 110,000 tons CO₂e reduced per year (Scope 1 and 2)Investment Context: Part of a €650 million low-carbon fuels investment programThe ChallengeGalp set out to decarbonize core refinery operations while maintaining reliability, throughput, and competitiveness. The project serves the downstream refining sector, where hydrogen is a critical input for fuel processing and desulfurization, and where decarbonization is both essential and technically complex.At the Sines refinery, hydrogen is not a future fuel. It is a daily operational requirement. Galp’s objective was to replace a meaningful portion of existing grey hydrogen with renewable hydrogen produced on site, at industrial scale, and within a timeline that supported Europe’s broader energy transition goals.Achieving this required more than equipment delivery. It demanded a partner with proven execution across manufacturing, global logistics, site installation, and integration within an active refinery environment.The Solution and ExecutionPlug supported the Sines project with its GenEco PEM electrolyzer platform, delivering ten standardized 10 MW modules engineered for repeatable deployment at industrial scale. Together, the modules form a fully integrated 100 MW green hydrogen system designed to operate seamlessly within Galp’s existing refinery infrastructure.Each GenEco module, weighing approximately 42 tonnes, was manufactured in the United Arab Emirates and transported by sea to Portugal, reflecting Plug’s global supply chain and modular delivery model. Once on site, the project shifted from logistics to disciplined, repeatable execution.Installation followed a standardized approach that prioritized efficiency, safety, and consistency. Using a guided rail system inside the electrolyzer building, each module was moved into position and secured on its foundation. As teams refined procedures and standardized workflows, installation times were reduced with each successive module.Rail system setup was completed in approximately one dayFinal placement of each 10 MW electrolyzer module took roughly 15 to 20 minutesAll ten modules were successfully installed without incidentOn January 16, 2026, the final GenEco module was set in place, completing installation of the full 100 MW system. The milestone demonstrates that large scale electrolyzer deployment can be executed quickly and reliably, even within complex, operating industrial environments.The Results100 MW of GenEco electrolyzers fully installed at an operating refineryTen modular 10 MW units successfully delivered and positioned on site to begin comissioningUp to 20 percent of the refinery’s grey hydrogen replaced with renewable hydrogenApproximately 110,000 tons of annual CO₂e emissions avoidedClear path to mechanical completion and commissioning activitiesThis milestone confirms that large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure can be executed inside complex, real-world industrial environments.Why It MattersThe Sines project demonstrates how existing oil and gas refining infrastructure can be decarbonized at scale using clean hydrogen, without disrupting industrial performance or reliability.For Galp, the project positions the Sines Refinery as a leader in low-carbon fuels production and supports the development of sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, and maritime fuels. For Europe, it represents a concrete step toward reducing emissions in hard-to-abate industrial sectors.For Plug, Sines validates the company’s ability to deliver modular electrolyzer infrastructure at industrial scale, supported by a global supply chain and on-the-ground execution.Executive Perspective“This installation demonstrates that large-scale green hydrogen is not just possible, it is happening today and Plug is instrumental in this effort,” said Jose Luis Crespo, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Plug.“With this pioneering project, Galp is closer to producing green hydrogen at an industrial scale, a historic moment for European refining,” said Ronald Doesburg, Executive Board Member responsible for industrial activities at Galp.Looking AheadWith installation complete, Plug, Galp and its partners are now focused on advancing mechanical completion and preparing for commissioning activities. Once operational, the Sines electrolyzer system will produce renewable hydrogen at scale, replacing grey hydrogen in daily refinery operations.The Sines Refinery project stands as proof that hydrogen-powered industrial decarbonization is not theoretical. It is being delivered today, inside one of Europe’s most critical energy facilities.The post Delivering 100 MW of On Site Green Hydrogen at Galp’s Sines Refinery – Case Study appeared first on Plug Power.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei RSS Importer
