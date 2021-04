Delivering full and fair compensation for Atlantic chicken, turkey and egg farmers

OTTAWA, ON, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants, Kody Blois, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, Gudie Hutchings, the Member of Parliament for Malpeque, Wayne Easter, and the Member of Parliament for Miramichi-Grand Lake, Pat Finnigan, announced details of two new programs designed to help drive innovation and market development for Canada's 4,800 chicken, turkey and egg farmers, including the over 250 such farmers in Atlantic Canada. These programs, totaling more than $691 million over ten years, respond directly to requests from producer associations and provide full and fair compensation for market impacts from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program will provide close to $630 million over ten years to support poultry and egg farmers through on-farm investments, including up to $44.6 million for Atlantic Canada. Producers will be entitled to an amount proportional to their quota holdings. Eligible projects are anything that helps a producer modernize, become more competitive and adapt to changing consumer preferences. This includes new barn construction or upgrading equipment like feeding, watering, lighting, ventilation, heating, and comfort systems that will promote energy efficiency and reduce environmental footprint. The Government of Canada will contribute up to 70% of the project cost, a ratio increasing to up to 85% for young farmers to help ensure a strong future for Canada's farms. The intake of applications for this program will launch later this spring.

Funding will be distributed starting in 2021-22, and will be allocated as follows:

$347.3 million for chicken producers, which industry estimates will total up to $27.1 million for Atlantic Canada ;

for chicken producers, which industry estimates will total up to for ; $59.6 million for turkey producers, which industry estimates will total up to $2.9 million for Atlantic Canada ;

for turkey producers, which industry estimates will total up to for ; $134 million for egg producers, which industry estimates will total up to $9.7 million for Atlantic Canada ; and,

for egg producers, which industry estimates will total up to for ; and, $88.6 million for broiler hatching egg producers, which industry estimates will total up to $4.9 million for Atlantic Canada .

The Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken will provide $36.5 million for the Turkey Farmers of Canada and $25 million for the Chicken Farmers of Canada over ten years. This funding will help promotional activities that differentiate Canadian-made products' reputation for high-quality, safe and sustainably farmed food that adheres to strict animal welfare standards. Funding will be distributed to the national industry organizations, who will submit a multi-year strategy to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for approval. The intake for applications from these organizations launches April 13, 2021.

"Nova Scotia's supply managed sectors are a crucial lifeblood to rural communities across the province. I am pleased that the Government of Canada is making this investment to support our chicken, turkey, and egg farmers grow their markets and remain vibrant economic engines for our region."

- Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings-Hants

"Canadians depend on our egg and poultry farmers to provide healthy and safe food products. We've always been able to count on them, and our government wants to invest in their success. This investment will help egg and poultry farmers in Newfoundland and Labrador continue to strengthen our rural communities, and keep up their vital work of feeding Canadians."

- Gudie Hutchings, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"The Government of Canada has made the right move and this compensation package shows that they continue to listen to the needs of Canadian farmers. Our country is an agricultural superpower and this money will provide further certainty for Canadians in this sector who continue to provide us - and the world - with the highest quality foods. We will continue to support our farmers through whatever challenges arise."

- Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque

"New Brunswick's egg and poultry farmers have always provided high-quality produce for Canadians, and our government is committed to their success. Today's investment marks an important step in supporting Canadian producers in helping them to continue their vital work."

- Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi-Grand Lake

The four supply-managed poultry and egg sectors (chicken, broiler hatching eggs, turkey, and eggs) generated $4.9 billion in farm cash receipts in 2020, 6.8 percent of all farm cash receipts in Canada . This includes $366.7 million in farm cash receipts for Atlantic Canada . According to industry, Canada's poultry and egg sector supports more than 140,000 direct and indirect jobs.

in farm cash receipts in 2020, 6.8 percent of all farm cash receipts in . This includes in farm cash receipts for . According to industry, poultry and egg sector supports more than 140,000 direct and indirect jobs. The Government of Canada remains committed to engaging the sector on full and fair compensation for the Canada -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

remains committed to engaging the sector on full and fair compensation for the -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). As producers and processors depend on each other to be successful, the Government of Canada also remains committed to addressing the impacts of recent trade agreements on processors.

