Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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15.07.2026 08:05:31
Delivery Hero Confirms Advanced Negotiations With Uber On Potential Acquisition Offer
(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DELHY), a German online food ordering and delivery company, has confirmed that it is in advanced talks with Uber Technologies, Inc.(UBER) for a potential takeover offer.
Clarifying on the recent rumors on the takeover offer, the company said: "Delivery Hero does not comment on speculations regarding an offer price."
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