Uber Aktie

Uber für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.07.2026 08:05:31

Delivery Hero Confirms Advanced Negotiations With Uber On Potential Acquisition Offer

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DELHY), a German online food ordering and delivery company, has confirmed that it is in advanced talks with Uber Technologies, Inc.(UBER) for a potential takeover offer.

Clarifying on the recent rumors on the takeover offer, the company said: "Delivery Hero does not comment on speculations regarding an offer price."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Uber

mehr Nachrichten