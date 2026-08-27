Delivery Hero H1 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Increases 2026 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE) reported a first-half a net loss attributable to shareholders of 392.4 million euros, compared with a net loss of 396.3 million euros, a year ago. Diluted and basic loss per share was 1.28 euros, compared with a loss of 1.34 euros. Operating loss was 160.1 million euros versus an operating profit of 3.1 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was at 427 million euros, up 3.9% from prior year. Revenue was 7.75 billion euros compared with 6.88 billion euros in the prior-year period. Group GMV grew 10.1% like-for-like to 25.7 billion euros.

For the second quarter, Group GMV rose 11.3% like-for-like from a year ago to 13.2 billion euros. Revenue grew 17.7% like-for-like, reaching 4.0 billion euros, while orders jumped 11.0% like-for-like to 981 million euros.

The Group increased its outlook for the full year 2026. Adjusted EBITDA is now projected in a range of 960 million - 1.00 billion euros, revised fronm prior guidance of 910 million - 960 million euros. Revenue is now projected to rise 17-19% on a like-for-like basis, revised from prior guidance of 14-16%.

At last close on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Delivery Hero shares were trading at 36.95 euros.

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