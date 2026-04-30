Delivery Hero Aktie

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WKN DE: A3DJF4 / ISIN: US24701M1036

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30.04.2026 07:51:30

Delivery Hero Q1 Group GMV, Segment Revenues Rise; Now Sees FY26 Adj. EBITDA At Top Half Of View

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DELHY, DHER.DE), a German online food delivery platform, reported Thursday higher Group Gross Merchandise Value or GMV and segment revenues in its first quarter. Further, the firm confirmed fiscal 2026 outlook, stating that it is confident in achieving adjusted EBITDA in upper half of range.

In the first quarter, group GMV was 12.47 billion euros, higher than 12.37 billion euros a year ago with growth in all regions except Asia. GMV grew 8.8 percent year-over-year on a like-for-like or LFL basis.

The company said the increase was underpinned by its ongoing transition into an Everyday App and continued scaling of the Quick Commerce business.

Total Segment Revenue grew to 3.73 billion euros from prior year's 3.39 billion euros driven by higher revenues in all regions. LFL segment revenue growth was 17.8 percent from last year, supported by the expanding Quick Commerce business, positive momentum in the subscription and AdTech offerings, and the ongoing rollout of own-delivery operations.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Marie-Anne Popp, CFO of Delivery Hero, stated, "We've had a strong start to the year and our targeted investments in Korea, MENA and Quick Commerce are yielding results. This gives us confidence in achieving adj. EBITDA in the upper half of our guidance range for 2026."

The company continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA of 910 million euros to 960 million euros, GMV growth of 8 percent to 10 percent on LFL basis, and total Segment Revenue growth of 145 to 16 percent on LFL basis.

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