Delivery Hero Q4 GMV Rises; Sees FY22 Adj. EBITDA Break-even In Its Platform Business

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) reported fourth quarter Gross Merchandise Value or GMV of 9.6 billion euros, an increase of 39% from prior year. Total segment revenue was 1.9 billion euros, up 66%.

For full year 2021, GMV was 35.4 billion euros, an increase of 62%, slightly exceeding the given guidance of 33 to 35 billion euros. Total segment revenue was 6.6 billion euros, up 89%, the upper end of the forecast of 6.4 to 6.7 billion euros was almost reached. The adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin for 2021 was negative at 2.2%.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA break-even in its platform business and sets full-year guidance for the group's adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around negative 1.0% to negative 1.2%.