10.02.2022 07:59:49

Delivery Hero Q4 GMV Rises; Sees FY22 Adj. EBITDA Break-even In Its Platform Business

(RTTNews) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) reported fourth quarter Gross Merchandise Value or GMV of 9.6 billion euros, an increase of 39% from prior year. Total segment revenue was 1.9 billion euros, up 66%.

For full year 2021, GMV was 35.4 billion euros, an increase of 62%, slightly exceeding the given guidance of 33 to 35 billion euros. Total segment revenue was 6.6 billion euros, up 89%, the upper end of the forecast of 6.4 to 6.7 billion euros was almost reached. The adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin for 2021 was negative at 2.2%.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA break-even in its platform business and sets full-year guidance for the group's adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around negative 1.0% to negative 1.2%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Märkte in Fernost mit Abgaben
Die Börsen in Asien bewegen sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen