HP Aktie
WKN: 851301 / ISIN: US40434L1052
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26.05.2026 21:46:00
Dell and HP Stocks Jumped Ahead Of Their Earnings Reports This Week. Here's What to Watch.
Shares of server and PC maker Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and PC and printer maker HP (NYSE: HPQ) each jumped about 15% last Friday, capping a strong week for hardware stocks. The catalyst wasn't anything either company said. It was a standout quarter from rival Lenovo (OTC: LNVGY), whose revenue climbed 27% and whose artificial intelligence (AI)-related revenue soared 84% -- a signal that the AI boom may be spreading well beyond chipmakers and into the servers and PCs that Dell and HP actually build.Notably, both companies report earnings this week -- HP on Wednesday and Dell on Thursday. And after a move like that, the bar is high. Given that backdrop, here's what to watch going into the reports.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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