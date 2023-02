Dell Is the Worst of the Worst in a Miserable PC Industry

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Computer company Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is laying off roughly 5% of its workforce, according to a recent SEC filing citing the weakening personal computer market as the key cause. It's not a stretch to presume rival computer companies like Lenovo (OTC: LNVGY), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and HP (NYSE: HPQ) are running into the same headwind.What's a bit more difficult to see without digging deeper is the true intensity of Dell's struggle compared to its competition. It was the worst of the worst in terms of declining Q4 delivery numbers, with no end to the weakness on the horizon. And there's a possible reason -- or two -- for Dell's pronounced trouble that investors need to understand.First things first.Continue reading