Real Estate Aktie

Real Estate für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6

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29.05.2026 20:08:00

Dell Just Blew Out Earnings as It Joins the AI Party. Should Investors Buy the Stock After its 221% Run This Year?

Another legacy computer and enterprise technology company has officially cemented itself as a big player in the artificial intelligence supply chain and joined the party.Dell (NYSE:DELL)reported rock-star earnings results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2027.The company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.86, up 214% year over year and blowing past consensus estimates of $2.96.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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