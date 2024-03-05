05.03.2024 10:05:00

Dell Just Gave Nvidia and AMD Investors Something to Cheer -- and Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Investors Something to Perhaps Fear

You don't have to read tea leaves to try to learn about companies' prospects. However, it's not a bad idea to read the transcripts from other companies that operate in the same industry. Sometimes, executives from a competitor, customer, or vendor share things in quarterly updates that provide insight you can't get anywhere else.Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) just might have done just that last week. On Feb. 29, the technology company held its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter results. During that call, Dell gave Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Computers (NASDAQ: AMD) investors something to cheer. And it perhaps gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) investors something to fear. Like many companies, Dell is enjoying strong tailwinds from the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). COO Jeff Clark said in the Q4 conference call that his company saw robust demand for its AI-optimized servers. Clark added that Dell's flagship PowerEdge XE9680 is "the fastest-ramping solution in company history." Overall, orders in Q4 for the company's AI-optimized servers soared by nearly 40% from the previous quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 2 325,00 -2,35% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 123,00 1,99% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 123,90 1,96% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 161,42 1,13% Amazon
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 193,04 0,52% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
Cheer Holding Inc Registered Shs 2,39 -12,45% Cheer Holding Inc Registered Shs
Dell Technologies 111,50 1,73% Dell Technologies
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 13 650,50 -2,49% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 373,10 0,92% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 837,70 3,20% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX schließt nach neuer Bestmarke höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein nees Allzeithoch stieg. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen