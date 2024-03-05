|
05.03.2024 10:05:00
Dell Just Gave Nvidia and AMD Investors Something to Cheer -- and Amazon, Microsoft, and Google Investors Something to Perhaps Fear
Like many companies, Dell is enjoying strong tailwinds from the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). COO Jeff Clark said in the Q4 conference call that his company saw robust demand for its AI-optimized servers. Clark added that Dell's flagship PowerEdge XE9680 is "the fastest-ramping solution in company history." Overall, orders in Q4 for the company's AI-optimized servers soared by nearly 40% from the previous quarter.
