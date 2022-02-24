|
24.02.2022 23:05:51
Dell Posts Loss In Q4
(RTTNews) - Tech company Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), reported a loss in the fourth quarter despite an increase in revenue. The net loss was $29 million or $0.04 loss per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a net income of $695 million or $0.90 earnings per share in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the earnings were $1.39 billion or $1.72 earnings per share, compared to $1.36 billion or $1.76 earnings per share last year. On average 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated the earnings to be $1.95 per share. Dell reported revenue of $27.99 billion in the quarter, 16% higher than $24.15 billion last year. Excluding one-time items, the revenue was $28.00 billion, up from $24.17 billion last year. Analysts estimated Dell to report $27.44 billion in revenue this quarter. The loss was due to a higher cost of revenue as it rose 20% to $22.37 billion, up from $18.63 billion last year. CFO Tom Sweet said, "Last year we achieved a number of milestones that unleashed shareholder value. We generated cash flow of $10.3 billion, achieved investment-grade rating, and spun-off Vmware". The board of directors has also declared a dividend of $0.33 per share, which will be payable on April 29, to the stockholder on record on April 20. The stock is currently trading 7% lower on $52.98 in the after-market hours after the regular trading closed at $55.84.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dell Technologiesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Dell Technologiesmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dell Technologies
|46,71
|-3,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen: Markanter Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.