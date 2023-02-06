Dell Reportedly To Cut About 6,600 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) plans to eliminate about 6,650 jobs, or about 5 percent of its global workforce amid weak demand for personal computers, Bloomberg reported citing a memo to employees.

Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said the company is experiencing market conditions that continue to erode with an uncertain future.

Along with the job reductions, the company plans department reorganizations as an opportunity to drive efficiency, in addition to the previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel.

In 2020, amid the beginning of Covid pandemic, the company had announced a similar layoff.

Dell, which generates about 55% of its revenue from PCs, reported a 37 percent decline in PC shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Industry analyst IDC.

In the fourth quarter, the company's profit fell sharply with a 6 percent drop in revenue to $24.7 billion.

HP Inc. (HPQ), the PC and printer business of the former Hewlett-Packard Co., in November last year had announced plans to lay off up to 6,000 employees in order to cut costs.