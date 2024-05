Dell Stock Is Going to $165, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

With a valuation more than 6 times sales, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) costs significantly more than rival automotive stocks like Ford and General Motors, both of which sell for mere fractions of 1 times sales. Tesla fans defend Tesla's high valuation, arguing Tesla is more than just a car company -- that its investments in artificial intelligence to power its self-driving car technology mean Tesla is really an AI company.And investors in Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) had better hope they're right.On Thursday, Dell won a big upgrade when investment bank Evercore ISI raised its price target on the stock from $140 to $165. As Evercore explained, its reason for upgrading Dell is because Tesla is buying much of its AI server capacity from Dell Technologies. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel