Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
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01.06.2026 05:30:22
Dell Stock Is Impossible to Ignore Right Now. Here's What to Do With It.
A year ago, it wasn't even part of the discussion. Today, this company has taken center stage, creating just as much noise as artificial intelligence industry powerhouses like Nvidia and Alphabet.That company? Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL). Its stock is now up more than 260% over the past 12 months, with most of that gain coming since February, when the market finally recognized how much of an artificial-intelligence name the company has become. Indeed, Dell shares recently soared nearly 30% the day after reporting first-quarter revenue growth of 88%, confirming it's a serious AI contender.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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