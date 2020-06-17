|
Dell Technologies Announces Investor Call Hosted by Morgan Stanley
ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces a virtual fireside chat hosted by Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET. Dell Technologies' vice chairman and chief operating officer Jeff Clarke will join Mrs. Huberty to discuss the company's recent performance, innovation and strategy.
A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.
