17.06.2020 22:45:00

Dell Technologies Announces Investor Call Hosted by Morgan Stanley

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces a virtual fireside chat hosted by Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. ET.  Dell Technologies' vice chairman and chief operating officer Jeff Clarke will join Mrs. Huberty to discuss the company's recent performance, innovation and strategy.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2020 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-announces-investor-call-hosted-by-morgan-stanley-301078910.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

pagehit
