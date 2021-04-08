Dell Technologies Announces Investor Call on Client Solutions Group

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces an investor call focused on the Client Solutions Group (CSG) to be held Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. CT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Sam Burd, CSG president, will cover a wide range of CSG-related topics including CSG strategy and its importance to Dell Technologies' overall business, the opportunity for client business provided by the "Do from Anywhere" future and an overview of Dell's unique competitive advantages. The Dell team will provide a short presentation followed by a Q&A session hosted by Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

