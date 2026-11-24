Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
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24.11.2026 23:31:50
Dell Technologies Q3 Profit Soars; Raises FY27 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), a provider of computers, servers and IT infrastructure solutions, reported sharply higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by surging demand for AI-optimized servers. The company also raised its full-year revenue and earnings outlook, citing accelerating global demand for AI infrastructure.
Net income for the quarter surged to $5.67 billion or $8.82 per share from $1.55 billion or $2.28 per share in the year-ago quarter. Excluding certain items, adjusted income climbed to $6.07 billion or $9.45 per share, from $1.76 billion or $2.59 per share last year.
Revenue more than doubled to $54.94 billion from $27.01 billion a year earlier.
The Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), which includes the company's AI server business, posted revenue of $41.97 billion, up 198%. AI-optimized server revenue soared 291% to $22.03 billion, while traditional servers and networking revenue rose 235% to $15.01 billion. ISG operating income advanced 308% to $7.12 billion.
Meanwhile, Client Solutions Group revenue increased 3% to $12.89 billion, although operating income declined 6% to $704 million.
For fiscal 2027, Dell now expects revenue of $202 billion, up from its previous forecast of $192 billion. It raised its earnings per share outlook to $28.24 from $24.37 and its adjusted earnings per share forecast to $29.68 from $25.50.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $56.3 billion, earnings per share of $7.90 and adjusted earnings per share of $8.40.
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