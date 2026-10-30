Dell Technologies Aktie

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WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025

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30.10.2026 19:19:41

Dell Technologies Stock Falls 12% As Intel Warns Of Memory Shortages And PC Demand

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is down 12.38 percent, losing $58.85 to $416.66 on Friday. The decline follows a warning from Intel that memory shortages and higher prices are weighing on PC demand, with customers signaling a slowdown and original equipment manufacturers managing inventory to match softer sales. The pressure could weigh on Dell's PC business while tighter memory supply raises component costs and limits shipments.

Dell Technologies is currently trading at $416.66, down from the previous close of $475.51 after opening at $419.03 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $413.00 and $441.08 during the session. Trading volume stands at 5.65 million shares, compared with average volume of 7.53 million shares.

Intel expects the challenging memory environment to persist until availability and prices normalize, creating potential headwinds for computer and server makers. Dell shares remain sharply higher for the year despite the selloff, leaving some of the decline attributable to profit-taking after a strong run.

Dell shares have traded between $110.22 and $595.51 over the past 52 weeks.

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