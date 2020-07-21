ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its Social Impact Strategy – Progress Made Real. Speakers will include Dell Technologies' chief responsibility officer, Christine Fraser; chief diversity and inclusion officer, Brian Reaves; and senior vice president of investor relations, Rob Williams.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2020 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-to-hold-investor-conference-call-july-29-to-discuss-its-social-impact-strategy----progress-made-real-301097365.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies