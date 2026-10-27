Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
|
27.10.2026 16:56:02
Dell Technologies vs. Marvell Technology: Which Tech Stock Is the Better Buy in 2026?
As the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure accelerates, investors are comparing established hardware giants with specialized chipmakers. Choosing between Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) requires balancing scale against high-growth potential.
Dell provides the physical servers and storage systems that power modern data centers. Marvell designs the specialized semiconductors that move and secure data within those same environments. While both companies benefit from the current tech boom, they have different financial profiles and risk profiles for retail portfolios.
Dell Technologies designs and sells a wide range of client devices, servers, and networking infrastructure. The company serves a diverse global audience including individual consumers and large organizations. It relies heavily on a direct sales force, as well as a vast network of channel partners and system integrators. A key part of its recent strategy involves integrating specialized software into its hardware solutions. This approach helps the company capture more value from complex AI and data-center workloads.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dell Technologies
|
27.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 am Dienstagmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel Dell Technologies-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Dell Technologies von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.10.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 beendet den Donnerstagshandel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen am Donnerstagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Dell Technologies
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dell Technologies
|450,85
|7,59%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt deutlich im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten klare Gewinne. Der US-Leitindex bewegte sich kaum. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.