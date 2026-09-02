Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
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02.09.2026 10:22:44
Dell Unveils New Laptop Model 14S For College Students, Young Adults
(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Computer giant Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) announced the release of new laptop model 14S, a lightweight everyday Windows model built for college students and young adults.
The launch comes as the company announced significant growth in second-quarter profit and revenues, and positive outlook.
In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 9.85 percent higher at $465.15, after closing Tuesday's trading 6.80 percent down.
The Dell 14S will be available in North America this fall, and the pricing will be disclosed closer to availability in each market.
The Dell 14S brings a modern aluminum chassis, four expressive colors and up to 21 hours of battery life to a broader audience, complementing the premium XPS 13 with a versatile everyday option.
The longer battery life is made possible by a 750ED PNCM battery, a denser cell engineered to run cooler under load and retain its capacity over time, without adding weight or cost.
The Dell 14S comes in four colors—Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim and Velvet Green—on a sleek aluminum chassis. At 13.5mm thin and 1.15kg, it balances portability with durability, bringing a more personal, expressive design to Dell's consumer lineup.
The battery life, sturdy yet light chassis with a full HD camera make the laptop useful and valuable to the students and young adults, who would use it for study and personal use.
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