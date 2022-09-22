Deloitte and Junk Kouture announce global collaboration to support the personal and professional development of future leaders in the fashion and climate space

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Junk Kouture, the world's largest sustainable fashion competition for young people, today announced a global collaboration to encourage and empower talented and passionate youth worldwide to join the fight against climate change. Junk Kouture is a unique program that offers young creatives of all backgrounds and experiences access to a year-round free academic program focused on fashion, sustainability, and addressing climate change. Students are challenged to design and create haute couture from waste and recycled materials that can be modeled and showcased on world stages.

"In our quest to reach one billion young people over the next 10 years and to empower the circular engineers of tomorrow, it is crucial for us to work with organizations that share our vision and values," says Troy Armour, CEO and founder, Junk Kouture. "Deloitte is committed to taking bold action on climate change, and they have the global reach and experience that can help us support the future leaders and innovators of our world. We are delighted to have the team at Deloitte join us on this crucial journey."

As part of the collaboration, Deloitte will support curriculum development for Junk Kouture schools, including running a sustainability-focused Masterclass to provide Junk Kouture's 100,000 students with exposure to and insights from industry experts and leaders.

"Mitigating the impacts of the climate crisis is a monumental task that requires all of us to take action," says Jennifer Steinmann, Deloitte Global Sustainability & Climate Practice leader. "Working with Junk Kouture to further their mission will help unleash the creative brilliance of future generations, continue to empower them as they embrace sustainable living, and provide them with opportunities to express their unique capabilities as they advance climate action."

Deloitte continues to take measurable, decisive actions to combat climate change throughout its operations and business. Deloitte has assembled one of the largest global networks of sustainability specialists through its Sustainability & Climate practice in order to help organizations accelerate their journeys to a more sustainable future. Additionally, through WorldClimate, Deloitte has committed to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and is engaging with the broader ecosystem to create solutions that facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Climate change affects almost every aspect of a consumer-focused organization's day-to-day operations as well as its strategic vision. Deloitte works with clients to help them direct their strategy and investments toward sustainable and socially responsible growth, including helping them pursue a circular business model that embraces technological, organizational, and social innovation within and across value chains," says Leon Pieters, Deloitte Global Consumer Industry leader. "Deloitte looks forward to bringing the diversification, innovation and excitement of Junk Kouture to our consumer clients and the next generation of the industry."

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com .

About Junk Kouture

Junk Kouture is a creative program for youth that promotes the importance of sustainability. Highlighting the fact that what we view as "junk" can be recycled in useful and impactful ways, it challenges young people to create beautiful and interesting fashion outfits out of materials that are normally thrown away.

Founded in Ireland in 2010 by tech entrepreneur, and CEO of Junk Kouture, Troy Armour, the competition has recruited 100,000 participants to date, produced 15,000 distinctive designs, saved 40,000kg of waste from landfill, and amazed packed crowds at 60 sold-out arena shows. Now Junk Kouture is expanding and going global with a 10-year ambition to enrich the lives of a billion young people through creativity and sustainability.

The Junk Kouture World Tour 2022 will take place in six major cities, including Dublin, London, Milan, Paris, New York City and Abu Dhabi, before the World Final, overseen by a panel of celebrity judges, taking place in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January 2023.

The progressive competition is free to enter and open to all students between the ages of 13 and 18. Participants may join as individuals or in groups of up to three. Designed to create an inclusive community, educate people about the importance of protecting our planet, and promoting creativity, students of all backgrounds and levels of experience are welcome to join.

Keep up to speed with all things Junk Kouture 2022 and 2023 across social media @junkkouture and online www.junkkouture.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-and-junk-kouture-announce-global-collaboration-to-support-the-personal-and-professional-development-of-future-leaders-in-the-fashion-and-climate-space-301630814.html

SOURCE Deloitte Global