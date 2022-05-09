Deloitte Launches DEI Institute™ to Shape the Future of Equity in Business and Society

Deloitte's new DEI Institute will champion and advance equity through innovative, data-driven research and collaboration with organizations leading in DEI

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte announced the launch of the DEI Institute, created to pursue sustained equity and belonging for all. The Institute plans to provide cutting-edge research, bold points of view, and impactful events that can help business and community leaders drive meaningful change in workforces, marketplaces, and society.

"Two years after making ambitious statements and goals, many companies continue to grapple with how to confront and take steps toward dismantling systemic inequities in their workforces and the communities they serve," says Joanne Stephane, executive director of the DEI Institute and Principal with Deloitte Consulting LLP's Human Capital practice. "There is a continued need to provide actionable, data-based research to support organizations in advancing toward equitable outcomes in their decision making. Deloitte's DEI Institute will serve as a catalyst for change."

At Deloitte, we believe we have a moral responsibility—as a purpose-driven enterprise focused on DEI—to take a stand and make a difference on important issues. The Institute builds on Deloitte's commitment to advance equity for all, focusing on three specific priorities: 1) driving ground-breaking research on emerging DEI trends and issues, building on seminal research such as The Equity Imperative; 2) convening and collaborating with organizations, thought leaders, academics and businesses to multiply impact; and 3) leveraging Deloitte's deep experience and extensive network to champion DEI in business and as a corporate citizen.

"The launch of the Institute underscores Deloitte's focus on centering equity to eliminate opportunity gaps, create access, and bring innovative solutions to some of the world's most challenging social issues," says Heather McBride Leef, managing director of the DEI Institute. "We hope to lead the vision for the role of business in driving equity and fostering belonging."

The Institute will be governed by an Advisory Board with internal and external participants, as well as an Eminence Review Board representing leaders from a variety of disciplines, backgrounds, and identities. These boards will provide guidance, share input on prioritization, and establish a standard of excellence for adherence.

"Sustaining equity and belonging for all involves commitment, investment, and action to change systems, processes, and policies," added Kavitha Prabhakar, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Officer for Deloitte US. "DEI is a journey of continuous improvement. By convening bold perspectives, collaborations and research, the DEI Institute can help companies meet their commitments and the increasing expectations among their workforces and key leaders to drive change."

To learn more about the Institute, please visit: www.deloitte.com/us/deiinstitute.

