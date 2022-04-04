Deloitte Legal Business Services Bolsters Leadership Team with Former EY and Reed Smith Executives

Rebecca Thorkildsen and Nicholas Long to strengthen Deloitte's Contract Lifecycle Management service and M&A support offerings

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced that legal business industry leaders Rebecca Thorkildsen and Nicholas Long have joined the rapidly-growing Deloitte's Legal Business Services team as managing directors, based in Chicago. At a time when data shows that having effective enterprise-level contract management is a business imperative, both strategic senior hires bring valuable experiences that will enhance Deloitte's Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) service capabilities. And with the recent increase in M&A activity, the additional insight that the Legal Business Services team can provide with Long's arrival is critical for companies and law firms that are required to execute transactions faster at lower cost and risk.

Thorkildsen's history of extensive legal, managed service, and technology experience; together with Long's front-line experience with the business of law on a global scale — will help Deloitte clients in corporate legal departments transform enterprise contracting and bring new innovative approaches to the delivery of legal business services.

"As clients continue to embrace the need to improve their contracting functions, new processes and technologies will play an instrumental role in CLM transformation efforts," said Mark Ross, principal, Legal Business Services, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Nicholas and Rebecca are proven industry leaders with the vision and experience required to further accelerate our client's contract management transformation initiatives. We are thrilled to have them join our team as we continue to enhance our breadth, scale, and credibility."

Prior to joining Deloitte, Thorkildsen previously led the strategy and development of EY's Legal Managed Services annuity contract services, where she was responsible for developing the Americas go-to-market team. Prior to EY, she was a senior director at HBR Consulting where she co-led the Law Department Consulting practice bringing to bear nearly 20 years' experience in law department strategy, management, and technology consulting.

With a background in legal business service, Long most recently served as the senior director of legal operations at Reed Smith LLP. Prior to that role, he was a partner in Reed Smith's Global Corporate Group focused on M&A transactions. In addition to his past law firm experience he has extensive experience developing innovative solutions to aid in the delivery of legal services, including leading the firm's staff attorney program and serving as a director of Gravity Stack, the firm's legal technology subsidiary.

"Deloitte has been rapidly expanding its legal business services practice with some of the brightest in the business", said Rebecca Thorkildsen, managing director, Legal Business Services, Deloitte Tax LLP. "The level of commitment to providing CLM services that help clients unleash the value in their contracts is unmatched, and I'm excited to be a part of the team."

"I am really impressed with the Legal Business Services team that Deloitte has built, and I am really excited about the services we can provide to improve the performance of the M&A ecosystem, including as part of the engagement management, due diligence, post-closing integration, and legal entity management" said Nicholas Long, managing director, Legal Business Services, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Deloitte is already a leader in M&A advisory, and the additional services that we can bring to bear in Legal Business Services will really drive value for our clients."

Deloitte U.S. firms do not practice law or provide legal advice.

