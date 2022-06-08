Deloitte Names Julie Rubidge as New Global Mobility Tax Practice Leader

Detroit-based leader to propel GES clients forward in a time of great uncertainty and change for employers with global workforces

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Deloitte publicly announced the appointment of Julie Rubidge, partner, Deloitte Tax LLP, as the new practice leader for its Global Employer Services (GES) service line. Deloitte's GES practice provides full global mobility services that support multinational clients with all aspects of deploying their people across borders. Rubidge, a more than 20-year veteran of the organization, has a demonstrated history of building trusted relationships with clients with extensive global operations, including those in the automotive, consumer products and technology industries. She brings to the role a deep understanding of the global workforce strategy, compliance and rewards space and a keen vision for how Deloitte can continue to meet the needs of its clients in this unparalleled environment of transformation globally.

Rubidge succeeds Will Posey who led the practice over the past five years through an unprecedented time of change and disruption in the market. As a result of Mr. Posey's leadership and market-driven mindset, Deloitte's global leadership views GES as a vital part of the organization and its tax practice that is well-positioned for future growth.

As the new GES leader, Rubidge will be responsible for accelerating Deloitte's growth in the market, serving clients, leading the practice's talent acquisition efforts, and fostering an inclusive culture among its people. She will also be responsible for driving the transformation of GES forward by capitalizing on Deloitte's best-in-class technology, while leveraging the expansive specialist network of GES professionals supporting employer obligations in 148 countries in order to meet the evolving needs of Deloitte's clients.

"Throughout the course of her career with Deloitte, Julie has distinguished herself as a trusted leader for both her clients and colleagues within the GES practice," said Steve Kimble, chairman and CEO, Deloitte Tax LLP. "I am confident that Julie's client and leadership experience, coupled with her extensive understanding of the GES landscape and her passion for motivating and supporting our people makes her the right choice to continue moving the practice forward."

"At a time when the need for workforce transformation is greater than ever and employers with global workforces are experiencing rapidly changing business environments, Deloitte's GES practice is the trusted and innovative choice for those seeking a people-first approach to transform their global workforce across all aspects of regulatory compliance, rewards, talent and technology," said Rubidge. "I am thrilled to assume this new role and will be focused from day one on helping our clients achieve their global workforce objectives, while ensuring they strike the right balance between the needs of both their business and people as well as technology and human interaction."

An established leader within Deloitte Tax LLP, Rubidge most recently served as the national talent leader of GES responsible for talent strategy and operations for nearly 1,600 professionals. Previously, she has served as both national and regional talent leader and national quality leader; managing quality and risk; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts; deployment; learning and development; talent acquisition; and performance management.

Rubidge received her bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Cincinnati and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and its Michigan and Ohio societies. She resides with her husband and two daughters in Detroit, Michigan. Personally, Julie – a breast cancer survivor – is passionate about supporting women in all stages of the disease. After having managed work, life, and family through a critical five-year threshold following her diagnosis, she feels privileged to share her story as she mentors and empowers women.

