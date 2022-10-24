Deloitte Receives Multiple Top Honors From 2022 ITR Americas Tax Awards for Delivery of Best-in-Class Solutions

Deloitte continues winning streak with International Tax Review, receiving top accolades for Tax Technology, Innovation, Transfer Pricing, Tax Compliance and Reporting, and Indirect Tax service in the Americas region

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced that it received five awards at the 17th International Tax Review (ITR) Americas Tax Awards 2022, recognizing the organization's achievements delivering continued best-in-class solutions on client engagements in the Americas region. Deloitte was named "Technology Firm of the Year" and "Transfer Pricing Firm of the Year" in the Americas region for the fifth consecutive year, was awarded "Tax Compliance and Reporting Firm of the Year" for the third consecutive year, and claimed the titles of "Tax Innovator of the Year" and "Indirect Tax Firm of the Year" for the second consecutive year.

"Our year-over-year wins of these prestigious ITR awards continue to affirm that Deloitte is at the forefront of developing and deploying innovative solutions to help our clients address their most pressing needs," said Steve Kimble, chairman and chief executive officer, Deloitte Tax LLP. "We continue to see unprecedented changes in the global business environment, from regulatory and reporting to the very nature of how and where people work. Every business is looking for guidance to help navigate the road ahead, and we are so proud of our Deloitte professionals who stand side by side with our clients every day helping address their tax priorities with market-leading insights."

This year's recognitions from ITR highlight Deloitte's ongoing commitment to create lasting value for clients through technological innovation. This is achieved through a number of advancements, including:

Remote Work assessment services enablement tool

The COVID-19 pandemic vastly increased demand for flexible work models, and almost overnight, organizations had to adapt to managing and tracking a newly-remote workforce, with many continuing to manage and support workforce flexibility in the wake of the pandemic. But remote work is not without risk.

Assessing requests for employees to work remotely requires analysis of complex compliance rules by tax, legal*, payroll and other departments. Internal processes must mitigate these risks while accommodating a high number of requests for varying working arrangements: permanent and hybrid remote working, temporary remote working, and regular location changes. Keeping track of employees working remotely and identifying and executing the actions necessary to maintain employer compliance is an increasing, yet necessary, burden on tax, finance, immigration* and payroll functions.

To address this, Deloitte developed a Remote Work assessment tool enabling Deloitte's services to evaluate, manage, and track large volumes of employee remote work requests. It's simple, intuitive interface integrates with human resource information systems to extract data and evaluate risks associated with employee remote work requests. The tool's compliance engines analyze company risk parameters concerning employment law*, international corporate tax, social security, income tax, immigration*, payroll, state corporate tax, the European Union's Posted Workers Directive, and other regulations.

Freed up from the burden of reviewing every request, decision makers are able to spend time focusing on the more complex requests needing special attention.

Pillar One and Pillar Two Assessment Tool (PAT)

In October 2021, G20 leaders and members of the Inclusive Framework working through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) signed off on sweeping changes to the international tax system, with reforms potentially affecting more than 130 jurisdictions representing over 90% of global output. The October 2021 political agreement proposed rules which are organized into two pillars: Pillar One applies to the largest multinationals and reallocates taxing rights to jurisdictions where customers and users are located, and Pillar Two creates a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%. Global businesses of any scale needed to evaluate quickly how the reforms will impact them.

Anticipating this need, Deloitte created the Pillar One and Pillar Two Assessment Tool (PAT), an in-depth, interactive corporate tax model that provides engagement teams the ability to advise companies on the tax implications of the pending global corporate tax reforms.

By combining the deep experience of Deloitte's tax specialists with the analytical power of technology, PAT is able to customize calculations for a client's specific data or fact pattern, perform detailed analyses, and run and save scenarios, while also providing companies the ability to evaluate the impact of provisions that the law has not yet resolved.

Intela Knowledge

The complexity of the tax law globally continues to evolve at a rapid pace and our people and clients are faced with the challenge of navigating this fast-paced and complicated regulatory environment amid increased resource and time constraints. Tax professionals continue to look for new ways to work smarter, faster and more efficiently, and through client sensing labs and internal workshops, it became apparent that many tax professionals are challenged with large amounts of information and wanting more insights.

Deloitte has invested significantly to develop a robust and leading global knowledge management environment within Intela to address these challenges. Intela Knowledge is tailored to each individual user and the overall architecture provides knowledge to be disseminated to dashboards, designated knowledge sections, and in-line where people are actually working. Intela Knowledge is a globally integrated platform that simplifies the knowledge experience and puts relevant and timely information at the fingertips of our clients and people.

The 17th annual Americas Tax Awards recognize remarkable achievements and developments that demonstrate innovative, complex and impactful transactions. The awards acknowledge work that broke new ground in the tax marketplace and was completed between March 2021 and April 2022.

