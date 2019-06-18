Deloitte Recognized for the Fourth Consecutive Year as a Leader in Corporate Citizenship

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been recognized as one of the most community-minded private sector organizations in the nation as part of The Civic 50, a Points of Light initiative that sets the standard for corporate civic engagement and showcases how companies can use their time, talent, and resources to impact the communities where they do business. Points of Light is the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

This year's Civic 50 winners were announced at The Civic 50 Gala at the Points of Lights Conference in St. Paul where corporate citizenship leaders from across the country gathered to discuss social innovation, civic engagement, and cross-sector collaboration.

"At Deloitte, we are committed to using our knowledge, skills, and experience to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work. We are honored to be recognized for that as a part of The Civic 50 for the fourth consecutive year," said Doug Marshall, corporate citizenship managing director, Deloitte Services LP. "We understand that real and lasting impact requires collaboration with and support of nonprofit organizations and a commitment to civic engagement."

Deloitte encourages its professionals to make a meaningful impact in their communities year-round through pro bono service; giving; hands-on and skills-based volunteerism; nonprofit board service; and Impact Day, Deloitte's annual day of service. On June 7, Deloitte celebrated its 20th annual Impact Day and year-round commitment to community-powered social impact. Deloitte professionals in 80-plus cities across the country volunteered alongside nonprofits on more than 1,000 community service projects.

The Civic 50 winners are amongst a group of public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more. Winners are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program: investment, integration, institutionalization, and impact.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

To learn more about the 2019 Civic 50, view the full list of winners and access the full survey, please visit www.Civic50.org.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 5,000 private and middle market companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deloitte-recognized-for-the-fourth-consecutive-year-as-a-leader-in-corporate-citizenship-300870162.html

SOURCE Deloitte