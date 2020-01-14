Deloitte to be Named Official Professional Services Provider of the WNBA and Inaugural Member of the WNBA Changemakers

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and the Women's National Basketball Association today announced they are entering into a multi-year collaboration, naming Deloitte the Official Professional Services Provider.

As part of the collaboration, Deloitte will be joining the WNBA Changemakers, a group of organizations who will work closely with the WNBA on high priority issues and business transformation. With a shared commitment to diversity and inclusion, Deloitte and the Changemakers will work together on some of the league's most important initiatives, designed to benefit players, fans and the world of sports.

"Deloitte is dedicated to fostering a culture of inclusion and well-being," said Dr. Terri Cooper, chief inclusion officer, from Deloitte U.S. "We look forward to bringing our business insights to the WNBA and helping to drive real-world change."

Deloitte's work with the WNBA is expected to include assisting the WNBA with its business transformation and league growth strategy. Deloitte's deep capabilities in fan engagement, analytics, AI, and innovative AR and VR technologies can be used to help transform the league for the benefit of players, fans, and owners.

"We are thrilled to have Deloitte joining the WNBA Changemakers," said Christy Hedgpeth, WNBA Chief Operating Officer. "They will play a pivotal role in transforming our business for the future and achieving more for our players, our league, and our fans."

Since 1997, the Women's National Basketball Association has been the home for the best women's basketball talent in the world. The Changemakers will join the WNBA in delivering inspiration and representation to all parties, directly impacting the sustainability of the league.

